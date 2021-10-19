Zimbabwe meets SA as Xosti collaborates with Nani Ntengo

The Chronicle

Mbulelo Mpofu, Online Correspondent

FRESH from racking in some money with his hit song Imali ingenile featuring South African DJ Tira, Xosti (real name Xolani Tshongwe) is back with another one.

This time, he has collaborated with Platform One’s Nani Ntengo for a song and video titled Incwadi.

Released today on YouTube, the song’s instrumental and subject matter was the idea of Nani Ntengo.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz from his UK base, Bulawayo-born rapper, Xosti alluded that the song was about love.

“The song is about two people who are in love but distance is keeping them apart. It is a song that reassures love to one who thinks that their partner has deserted them,” said Xosti.

The song will serve as a prelude to upcoming shows that Xosti will be performing at in South Africa. – @eMKlass_49

 

 

