Zimbabwe Mourns Brigadier General Shadreck Ndabambi: A Key Figure in the Liberation Struggle

ZIMBABWE has plunged into deep mourning following the death of Brigadier General (Retd) Shadreck Dingaan Ndabambi, a revered veteran of the Liberation Struggle, who passed away on August 28, 2024, at his home in Glendale, Bindura.

He was 67.



Ndabambi is being buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare today.

Also known by his nom de guerre Cde Dingani Kimati, was celebrated for his pivotal role in the fight for Zimbabwe’s independence and his distinguished service in the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA).



Born on December 1, 1956, in Mutoko Hospital, to Elijah Jappie Ndabambi and Monica Chiwenyu Ndabambi, Shadreck Dingaan Ndabambi hailed from Hlabano village in Kwekwe District, Midlands Province.

He was the seventh of ten children. His early education was marked by a growing political consciousness as he witnessed the social injustices and the harsh realities of the Rhodesian regime. This awareness fuelled his desire to fight for liberation, leading him to abandon his studies in 1975 to join the Liberation Struggle.



After a challenging journey, including a dangerous crossing of the Mozambique border, Ndabambi received military training at various bases including Tembwe and Nyadzonya. His bravery and dedication saw him serve as a Section Security Officer in Manica Province, where he was eventually injured in 1977. Despite this setback, he continued to contribute significantly to the struggle, including surviving the brutal Rhodesian attack on Chimoio Refugee Camp.

Post-independence, Ndabambi’s career in the military was marked by notable achievements. He was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Zimbabwe National Army in 1981 and later achieved ranks through rigorous service. His roles included Investigating Officer, Officer Commanding Traffic, and Commanding Officer of the Special Investigation Branch within the Zimbabwe Military Police Directorate. His commitment extended beyond the military as he was seconded to the National Railways of Zimbabwe, where he continued to serve in a security capacity.

In 2012, Ndabambi was promoted to Colonel and continued to serve the National Railways of Zimbabwe until his retirement in 2021. His career was punctuated by significant military training and accolades, including several prestigious medals such as the Liberation Medal, Independence Medal, and the Commander Officer of the Zimbabwe Order of Merit Award.

Ndabambi’s contributions to the nation were recognised by the ZANU PF Politburo, which unanimously conferred upon him National Hero status, a testament to his immense contributions to Zimbabwe’s independence and subsequent development. This honour reflects the deep respect and gratitude the nation holds for his service and sacrifice.

Brigadier General Ndabambi is survived by his wife, Senia Ndabambi, and their two children, Sinikiwe and Brian Dingani. His death marks a profound loss for the country, which remembers him not only for his military achievements but also for his role as a symbol of resilience and dedication to Zimbabwe’s sovereignty and growth.

The passing of Brigadier General Shadreck Dingaan Ndabambi leaves a void in Zimbabwe’s national consciousness, but his legacy as a hero of the Liberation Struggle and a stalwart of post-independence development will endure. As the nation reflects on his life, they remember a man who devoted his life to the principles of justice, freedom, and service to his country.