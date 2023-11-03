Zimbabwe mourns loss of three liberation war heroes

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE has suffered a significant loss within a span of just three days in the month of October, bidding farewell to three gallant sons who fought in the liberation struggle.

Maricos Ndebele breathed his last on October 31, 2023, at Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo. He will be laid to rest at Nkulumane Provincial Heroes Acre in Bulawayo.

Joshua Nkala, another esteemed comrade, passed away on the same day. His final resting place will be Mvutsha Cemetery in Bulawayo, where he will be laid to rest on November 3, 2023.

Nguniya Kata Moto passed away on October 29, 2023, at Shaba Village in Tsholotsho, Matebeleland North Province. Nguniya will be laid to rest at Shaba Cemetery in Tsholotsho, under Chief Gambo, on November 4, 2023.

These late war veterans sacrificed their lives and fought for the freedom and liberation of Zimbabwe.

Ndebele joined the liberation struggle in 1977 and received training in Zambia. He served in the Zimbabwe National Army and was rewarded with awards including the Independence Medal and UN Medal.

Nkala made the bold decision to leave his job and join the liberation struggle in 1977. He operated in various areas, including Kazangarare, Sipolilo, and Tsholotsho. After the cease-fire, he continued to serve his nation as a member of the Zimbabwe National Army, rising through the ranks to Sergeant Major Class 1. His dedication to medical services within the army earned him recognition and accolades.

Moto, from his humble beginnings in Tsholotsho, also answered the call of duty and joined the liberation struggle in 1976. He underwent military training in Zambia and then actively participated in the struggle until the cease-fire. Afterward, he continued to live a life devoted to his country.