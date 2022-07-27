Zimbabwe must invest in sport – VP Chiwenga

VP Chiwenga is flanked by boxing authorities and Minister of Sport Kirsty Coventry

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

VICE President Constantino Chiwenga says there is need for serious investment in sport and sporting facilities in the country.

He said this while officially opening the World Boxing Council (WBC) All-Africa Officials Training and Grading Workshop and Africa Boxing Union (ABU) seminar that is taking place in Victoria Falls.

Dr Chiwenga said there is need to expand accommodation facilities in Victoria Falls in tandem with the growth of sport.

He said the Second Republic wants to make Victoria Falls the conference capital of the country.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome you at this momentous occasion. The hosting of these two events comes at a time when boxing is on a great trajectory in Zimbabwe.

“His Excellency directed when he granted city status to this town that we accelerate development in all directions,” said Dr Chiwenga.

He said sport is important to the country’s development trajectory.

About 100 participants who underwent training for the past two days will receive certificates today.

In the evening there will be boxing bouts, the main match being between Zimbabwean WIBA International champion Monalisa Sibanda who will be defending her tittle against Ugandan challenger Small Valente Aciro.

More to follow…