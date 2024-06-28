Zimbabwe must jealously guard the prevailing peace

ZIMBABWE, whose quest is to grow the economy to an upper middle-income status, cannot afford to disturb the prevailing peace and tranquillity. The country has recorded many positives in the different sectors of the economy as it implements its industrialisation and modernisation programme because of the prevailing peace.

It is therefore disturbing to learn that some unruly elements, working in collaboration with the country’s detractors, are seeking to disturb the prevailing peace. The country is witnessing increased and frantic mischievous activities by the opposition elements seeking attention and relevance through dissent ahead of the 44th Sadc Heads of State and Government Summit to be held in Zimbabwe in August.

President Mnangagwa has warned that Government will not brook any form of mischief under whatever pretext.

“I am fully aware that certain unruly elements working in collaboration with our detractors, have activated their perennial tendencies of seeking to disturb our security, peace and prevailing tranquil environment,” said President Mnangagwa.

Addressing the 377th Ordinary Session of the Zanu-PF Politburo on Wednesday, President Mnangagwa said any attempt to disturb the prevailing peace and tranquillity in the country will be dealt with accordingly.

President Mnangagwa will assume the chairmanship of Sadc at the August Summit hence the attempts by the opposition to push its nefarious agenda ahead of this meeting. The country’s detractors have in the past abused social media to disseminate falsehoods to incite people into staging violent demonstrations leading to the destruction of property worth millions of dollars.

Members of the public, we want to believe, are now aware that information regarding Government policies or regulations are communicated through authentic media platforms and not social media.

Zimbabweans should therefore not be hoodwinked into engaging in activities likely to disturb the prevailing peace and tranquillity as we work towards building the Zimbabwe we all want.

Citizens should all put shoulder to the wheel as we work as one people to grow out economy and improve our livelihoods. The Second Republic has demonstrated that it is sensitive to the people’s plight and as such those with grievances should use proper channels to engage Government. We want to once again implore Zimbabweans to refuse to be used by the country’s enemies that are against our development because they relish our suffering.