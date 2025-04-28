Zimbabwe names 40-man squad for Zambezi series

Zimpapers Sports Hub

ZIMBABWE senior men’s national rugby team head coach, Pieter Benade has named a strong 40-man squad that will take on regional rivals, Zambia and Botswana in the Zambezi Series set for May.

Local-based players were entrusted with carrying the torch for the national team in the series.

The campaign kicks off on May 4 with the Sables facing Zambia at Harare Sports Club before the hosts go on to face Botswana, six days later, also in the capital. This series marks the start of the Sables’ international season.

“We took a short break from November last year after the international window and we were back at work in January. You can tell just from the commitment and work ethic that the boys want this more than ever.

“Our locally based players have been working together and some great combinations have formed, we are pretty excited about playing against Zambia and Botswana. The Battle of the Zambezi won’t have a dull moment — this is our showcase to local fans, and we thrive off their support,” said team manager Takunda Chifokoyo.

The series also comes at a crucial time for Zimbabwe Rugby as the Sables look to defend their Rugby Africa Cup title in Uganda in July. This year’s edition of the continental showdown serves as the direct qualifier for the 2027 Rugby World Cup, with only one team from the tournament set to directly book their ticket to Australia.

Among the new leaders in the squad is Dion Khumalo, the energetic midfielder who has been named one of the vice captains. Khumalo’s rise from the 2023 Under-20 setup to the senior team’s leadership group underlines the value of Zimbabwe’s development programme.

As preparations ramp up, all eyes will be on the Sables as they look to build momentum, showcase depth, and ignite fan support across Zimbabwe.

Adding star power to the Harare fixture, multi-award-winning artists Bryan K and Gemma Griffiths will lead the national anthem in a special duet performance.

For the Africa Cup, Zimbabwe were placed in Group A and will start their campaign at the quarter-final stage against Morocco while other group members Kenya and Uganda square off in the other match. The winners of these two matches will meet in the first semi-final.

Group B is made up of Namibia, Senegal, Ivory Coast and Algeria. Namibia will face Senegal while Algeria will lock horns against Ivory Coast.

Zimbabwe Squad for Zambezi Series

Front Row: Jeff Makoni, Zvikomborero Chimoto, Deanne Makoni, Wade Petzer, Brain Makamure, Bornwell Gwinji, Bryan Chang, Vuyiswa Mpofu, Tanaka Mpofu.

Second Row: David Makamba, Nyasha Shiripinda, Takunda Kundishora, Tadiwa Parirenyatwa, Hagler Muchenje.

Back Row: Tadiwa Gwashu, Vuyani Dhlomo, Brian Nyaude, Aiden Burnett (vc), Tonderai Chiwambutsa, Quinton Jones, Admire Shonhiwa, Lucky Sithole.

Half Backs: Hilton Mudariki (c), Tyrone Gombe, Nigel Tinarwo, Lenience Tambwera, Tino Chifumbu, Wayne Kunaka, Boyd Rouse.

Midfield: Tapiwa Malenga, Brandon Mudzekenyedzi, Tamuka Pamire, Dion Khumalo (vc), Shingi Katsvere, Munopa Muneta, Kudzai Mashawi (vc),.

Outside Backs: Darrel Makwasha, Munesu Muneta, Trevor Gurwe, Gamu Nekati, Munyaradzi Ngandu, Puwavi Chinoda, Tadius Dzandiwandira, Ryan Mushumi, Campbell Nyakudya, Benoni Nekairo.