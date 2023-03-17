Zimbabwe names squad for ODIs against Netherlands

Normal

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE have named a full strength squad for the three-match One Day International (ODI) cricket series against the Netherlands that is set to start next week Tuesday at Harare Sports Club.

The squad will be bolstered by the return of five experienced players who missed the Chevrons’ Test series against West Indies last month due to various reasons. The five are Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Tendai Chatara, Ryan Burl and Blessing Muzarabani.

Raza and Burl have been taking part in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) respectively while the other three have been on the sidelines due to injury. Muzarabani last played international cricket in November after suffering a quadriceps muscle injury flare-up while Williams fractured a finger and Chatara picked up a thigh muscle injury during the white-ball series versus Ireland in Harare in January.

Head coach, Dave Houghton is excited to have a full strength squad at his disposal as they prepare for the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup Qualifiers that will be played in June in Zimbabwe.

“It’s great to have the whole team back and everyone fighting fit. It’s naturally our intention to win the series, however, in doing so, it is also an opportunity to try out different combinations to achieve that goal, with an eye on the upcoming World Cup qualifier tournament,” said Houghton.

The three matches will take place on March 21, 23 and 25, with the fixtures part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League that is serving as the main route for direct qualification for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. The 13-team league competition will see the top eight sides, including India as the hosts, earn direct qualification, while the remaining five, along with five Associate sides, will play in the Qualifiers.

Both Zimbabwe and Netherlands are out of contention for direct qualification however, the series remains crucial for the two teams.

Zimbabwe ODI Squad to face Netherlands

Gary Ballance, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Craig Ervine (captain), Bradley Evans, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams. – @brandon_malvin