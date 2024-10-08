Zimbabwe National Army eulogy reflects on life of National Hero Tshinga Dube

Nqobile Tshili – [email protected]

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe – A solemn military parade was held today by the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) to honour the late Colonel (Rtd) Tshinga Dube, a revered figure in Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle. The event, which took place in Bulawayo, featured a poignant obituary delivered by Major General Matatu, reflecting on Dube’s profound contributions to the nation.

Col Dube, affectionately known as Cde Embassy during the armed struggle, played a pivotal role in mobilising arms for the Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA) and was instrumental in the Wankie operations, collaborating with operatives from Umkhonto Wesizwe. As a key member of the ZIPRA Highway command, Dube was essential in establishing a conventional armed force, significantly contributing to the integration of previously warring factions into the unified ZNA.

Retiring from active service in 1989, Dube continued to serve his country through peacekeeping missions in Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo. His leadership extended to his 23-year tenure as general manager of Zimbabwe Defence Industries, where he also served on several public entity boards.

Maj Gen Matatu highlighted Dube’s dedication to national service, calling him a pioneer of the liberation struggle and a founding member of the ZNA.

“He was a talented and respected leader, and his contributions have left an indelible mark on the development of a formidable and professional ZNA,” he said.

The military parade served not only to pay tribute to Dube but also to unite the nation in mourning alongside his family. As Zimbabwe reflects on the legacy of this national hero, the ZNA reaffirms its commitment to upholding the values and sacrifices for which Col. Dube fought throughout his life.

Col Rtd Dube’s body will be flown to Harare at 3pm from the Joshua Mqabuko International Airport.

For now, it is being returned to his home in Bulawayo’s Killarney Suburb.