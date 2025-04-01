Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board mourns Farai Taruvinga

The late Farai Taruvinga (left) is taken through a boxing sparring session by Gwanda professional boxer Lloyd Mujibulikwa during a boxing tourney at Marvel Joint in Filabusi on March 10, 2023

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board Matabeleland South provincial chapter has mourned the passing on of the late Insiza North legislator Farai “Fimbo” Taruvinga.

Taruvinga passed away on Monday morning after a long battle with cancer.

He was 54.

ZNBWCB Matabeleland South provincial coordinator Maculwamahle Nkomo said the late Taruvinga played a pivotal role in the taking up of boxing as a sport in the province particularly Insiza district.

“Honourable Farai contributed so much to Matabeleland South Boxing. The first time we held a coaches training for Southern Region in Bulawayo, I was looking for five coaches from Insiza to come. He contacted me to ask to send more. In total, he paid for 10 coaches from Insiza and after some time we held a Referees and Judges training where he further paid for 7 and as it stands Insiza is the district with the highest number of trained coaches and referees by ZNBWCB.

“It’s quite unfortunate the coaches failed to deliver and he never got to have a boxing tournament in Insiza which he really would have loved. I hope we can do one in his honour someday,” said Nkomo.

Follow on X -@mthabisi_mthire