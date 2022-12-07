Zimbabwe National Debate team names 2023 squad

Langalakhe Mabena

The Zimbabwe National Debate team has announced two teams for the year 2023 who will represent the country at the World Schools Debating Championships (WSDC), the Olympics of High School Debating in Hanoi, Vietnam, as well as at the Dutch Schools tournament to be held in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The first senior team comprises Banqobi Xaba from Matopo High School (Matabeleland South), Shumirai Chigadza from Peterhouse Girls School (Mashonaland East), team captain Prosper Madora from Goldridge College (Midlands), Daniel Chibafa from St Johns (Masvingo) and Tashinga Muzanenhamo from Arundel (Harare).

The second team is made up of Simbarashe Dube from Peterhouse Boys (Mashonaland East), captain Chiyevo Mukonoweshuro from Dominican Convent (Harare), Clive Mbudaya from Mzilikazi High School (Bulawayo), Ariel Chiza from St Johns Emerald (Harare) as well as Ayaan Khan from St Johns College in Harare.

On the coaches department, Mason Maphosa retained his position as head coach with former captain Methembe Mthimkhulu becoming team manager.

The first team will represent the country at the World Schools Debating Championships (WSDC) in Hanoi, Vietnam. This team will also participate in two majors before WSDC, which are East Africa Championship in April 2023 and Pan African Schools Debating Championships in June 2023. The team is also bound to participate in all online competitions such as the Malaysia International World Schools Championships in February and London International Championships in April.

The second team will participate in three major tournaments, the Dutch Schools Championships which will be held in Amsterdam, Netherlands, as well as online competitions.

Coach Maison Maphosa said after opening applications to select the final teams, they received 80 applications from 50 schools, and from those numbers, they had to select the best 10 who would represent the country.

He said he wants to conquer the world with the current team setup.

“Initially, I never thought a team would come out and be as strong as the previous team or even better. But after the trials, they all managed to prove me wrong. This team is aiming for stars, and we are hoping to see them defend our trophies and remain top of the African food chain as African champions, as well as going to win some major tournaments.

“Both teams are working very hard to make sure they make Zimbabwe proud,” said Maphosa.

Team Zimbabwe is the reigning Dutch World Schools Champions.