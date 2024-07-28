Zimbabwe National Dress steals limelight at UN Gastronomy Conference

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

THE national dress fabric was one of the standout features at the inaugural United Nations Tourism Regional Forum on Gastronomy for Africa in the resort town of Victoria Falls.

A majority of delegates — at Elephant Hills Resort Golf Course and exhibition area were on Friday resplendent in the unique national dress fabric designs, a strong unifying force that ushered in an extra layer of vibrancy.

The national fabric is one of First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa’s initiatives that is aimed at instilling a sense of national pride among Zimbabweans, especially at national events.