Zimbabwe National Elders Forum Launches Initiative to Document Colonial Injustices and Seek Reparations

Nqobile Bhebhe [email protected]

Zimbabwe National Elders Forum (ZNEF) has reassured President Mnangagwa that a true brutal century-long colonial rule account that dispossessed indigenous Zimbabweans of their land and livestock will be documented.

The idea is to have the British government pay restitutions to millions of people affected and restore dignity in the aftermath of the subjugation of indigenous Zimbabweans by the racist colonial regime.

Speaking at the ongoing 8th Thanksgiving and Dedication Service in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe National Elders Forum chairperson Bishop Felix Mukonowengwe said a thorough research on affected people is ongoing.

He said they are working with traditional chiefs and a team of experts.

“We met with His Execellency and he told us to go and do a thorough research in all communities.

“We are now talking to experts, talking to people gathering tangible information to go with it in the United Kingdom.

“Let’s unite as Zimbabweans and move this program ahead.”

He added , “Over the years, people lost livestock to the whites, we need that to be addressed, livestock should be returned in the form of money.

“This will happen, President Mnangagwa.”

Rev Mukonowengwe, said while the history of the country under colonialism had been documented, the trauma experienced by indigenous Zimbabweans has not been fully recorded, which is what they hoped to achieve in the study.