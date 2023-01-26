Zimbabwe National Karate Federation introduces national league

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Karate Federation (ZNKF) has introduced a national league driven by the desire to simplify talent identification in the country.

The season shall be run in strict compliance with the competition rules and statutes of the World Karate Federation and the International Olympic Charter as well as all of its subordinate instruments including the rules of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Results from various national tournaments hosted by ZNKF shall be used to determine the season’s overall champion for each category and also each athlete’s overall annual ZNKF ranking. The higher the number of points that an athlete accrues during the season, the higher the athlete shall be ranked.

“The league has been put in place so they can be a homogenous system for qualifying into the national team. It will also ensure there is a uniform ranking system for ZNKF athletes.

“This will increase competition experience and ring-time for its athletes as well as provide training opportunities for its coaches and officials, ensure standardisation of quality,” ZNKF revealed.

The federation said they will be seeking sponsorship for the league. [email protected]