Zimbabwe national netball squad goes into camp

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Netball Association (Zina) has named a 17-member squad that has gone into camp to prepare for the Pent Series and Africa Netball Championships.

The two events will be held in Namibia, starting with the Pent Series, which takes place in Windhoek from November 1-5.

The Gems will face Malawi in their opening game before facing Uganda, Kenya, Namibia and Malawi.

It’s close to two years, since the Gems last played a competitive game in the African Championships hosted by South Africa in October 2019.

The Gems will be led by captain Felistus Kwangwa who recently extended her stay at English side Surrey Storm.

Squad:

Captain Felisitus Kwangwa (Surrey Storm) Claris Kwaramba (Vice Captain), Progress Moyo, Lynette Tanhira, (all from Platinum Queens), Sharon Bwanali, Patricia Mauladi, Tafadzwa Matura, Beatrice Busu (all from ZDF), Queen Sigauke, Kudakwashe Machongwe (both from Correctional Queens), Paidamoyo Tinoza, Arsula Ndlovu (both from Glow Petroleum), Sinethemba Ncube, Nobukhosi Ndlovu (both from Goldreef), Tatenda Dziva (Mixtures).

[email protected]