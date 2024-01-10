Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency unveils 2022 census data for Bulawayo, focusing on economic growth

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency is today unpacking the 2022 Population and Housing Census data for Bulawayo province at a local hotel.

It is unpacking the provincial and district data as well as the Provincial Gross Domestic Product for the city as part of the efforts to have data drive economic growth.

ZimStat has partnered Unicef in the dissemination of the data.

The meeting is attended by the various heads of Government departments, Bulawayo City Council staffers among other stakeholders.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Permanent Secretary Mr Paul Nyoni, who is representing the Provincial Minister Judith Ncube says the statistics are important in developing the city and the country.

Mr Ncube says data is important in the implementation of Government’s devolution agenda.

He says provincial GDP will enable provinces to identify sectors that can promote inclusive data.

@nqotshili