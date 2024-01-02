Zimbabwe National Stock Market Index launched for ease of comparison of listed companies’ performance 

Peter Matika

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Limited (ZSE) has launched the Zimbabwe National Stock Market Index, which is designed to comprehensively track the performance of companies listed on ZSE, Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX), and the Financial Securities Exchange (FINSEC).

In a statement the ZSE chief executive officer Mr Justin Bgoni said the index will encompass companies listed on ZSE, VFEX, and FINSEC, offering a comprehensive view of the market’s performance across these major exchanges.

“The index will be calculated using the market capitalisation-weighted method, providing an accurate reflection of the dynamics of the local stock market with emphasis on each company’s market value. The index will commence with a base value of 100 basis points and will be denominated in USD, making it easily accessible and comparable for both domestic and international investors,” said Mr Bgoni.

He said the market capitalisation for companies listed on ZSE and FINSEC will be converted to USD at the prevailing exchange rate, ensuring a consistent and transparent valuation process.

“The launch of the Zimbabwe National Stock Market Index underscores our commitment to promoting transparency, efficiency, and growth within the Zimbabwean capital markets. This index is poised to serve as a vital tool for investors, analysts, and other stakeholders in assessing and tracking the overall performance of the Zimbabwean stock market,” Mr Bgoni added.

