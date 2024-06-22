Zimbabwe National Youth Service Graduates Association Bulawayo chapter celebrates President’s August 23 election victory

Irene Tshuma, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe National Youth Service Graduates Association hosted an NYS Indaba at Chigumira, Luveve, in honour of President Mnangagwa’s victory in the August 2023 elections.

The association was formed in 2001 as the Zimbabwe Youth Service and has now been rebranded to the National Youth Service of Zimbabwe.

Commander of the Bulawayo Province, Khumbulani Mpofu, said: “Today’s main objective is to bring together graduates that we have trained and we are celebrating the ED Works, we are celebrating the victory of our elections on 23 August 2023. Our main agenda is celebrating the works of our President, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The national projects that have been done under the Second Republic they can not go unnoticed. The uniform for those attending the event was white T-shirts, or white ‘ZANU PF’ branded t-shirts, black caps,camouflage, and white sneakers.

National Secretary for Science and Technology, Allen Khanye, gave a statement outlining the main aims and objectives of the NYS Association. He said that they aim to empower the youth while maintaining gender balance.

“We are trying to instil a sense of Ubuntu and patriotism among the youth in Zimbabwe. We are trying to instil a sense of ownership as Zimbabwe’s youth,” said Khanye.

An outstanding dance performance was given by the young children of Luveve wearing NYS t-shirts branded “Zim Bho” with the ZANU PF logo.

Their dance gave a cultural-historical feel, while adding modern day amapiano dance moves in the mix.

“We felt it important to bring the graduates that we have trained together.” Mpofu said.

Khanye added that there will be a July intake for the programme and that individuals will be trained in Mvumba and Dadaya.

“We teach them civic education, drug and substance abuse awareness, survival skills, and entrepreneurship. We also teach them the history of Zimbabwe and physical education,” said Mpofu.

He also said that there will be external facilitators assistance from organisations like the Ministry of Health and Childcare that will help raise awareness on issues that are pro-development towards the youth.

Mpofu applauded the President for reintroducing the youth services in Zimbabwe, which aims to mould the youth with ideology, patriotism, and discipline.

“We want and wish for all youths to participate. We are leaving no one behind. This is their programme.”