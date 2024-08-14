Zimbabwe nears completion of key preparations for 44th SADC Heads of State and Government Summit

Temba Dube Online News Editor

THE Government has announced significant progress in preparations for the 44th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State and Government Summit, with key infrastructure developments and enhancements nearing completion.

The summit will be held on 17 August 2024 in Harare, Zimbabwe under the theme: “Promoting Innovation to unlock opportunities for sustained economic growth and development towards an Industrialised SADC”.

In an update presented by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga on Wednesday, Cabinet confirmed that major access routes to the summit venue, the New Parliament Building, have been finalised.

The Harare-Chirundu, Harare-Kanyemba, and New Parliament Roads are fully operational, with the Harare-Kanyemba Road’s crucial section opening on 7 August, and the Boulevard officially inaugurated by the President on 9 August.

The new VVIP Lounge at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport is ready, complete with necessary facilities, and related infrastructure improvements such as the VVIP Pavilion access road and airport road remarking have been completed. Traffic management and city beautification projects are underway, including the installation of traffic lights, street lighting, and flag hoisting in key areas.

Other key updates include the completion of a 2.8 megalitre water reservoir, the setup of medical facilities at the Parliament, and enhanced internet connectivity across summit venues. Accommodation and logistical arrangements are finalised, with medical and emergency services prepared to support the event.

The SADC Public Lecture at the University of Zimbabwe is on track, featuring a panel of international experts and live-streamed coverage. The National Gallery of Zimbabwe has also organised an exhibition showcasing artefacts from 14 SADC countries.

The Summit, which will see Zimbabwe assume the chairmanship from Angola, is set to bring together all SADC member states, with preparations proceeding smoothly towards a successful event.

The SADC Summit is responsible for the overall policy direction and control of functions of the Community, ultimately making it the policy-making institution of SADC. The Ordinary SADC Summit is held every year and is attended by Heads of State and Government from the 16 SADC Member States namely, Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe. It is also attended by heads of continental and regional bodies as observers.