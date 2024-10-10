‘Zimbabwe needs fearless and frank leaders’

Zvamaida Murwira, Harare Bureau

ZIMBABWE requires leaders who are frank, forthright and honest as such traits are essential ingredients to achieving national objectives, President Mnangagwa has said.

Addressing mourners during the burial of National Hero, Colonel (Retired) Tshinga Dube at the National Heroes Acre in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa described the decorated liberation struggle stalwart as a consistent and honest cadre whose service to the nation will be greatly missed.

Col Dube, who was a Zanu-PF Politburo and Central Committee member, and also a former Cabinet Minister, died on October 3, 2024 at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo.

He was 83.

“The late Cde, (Retired) Colonel Tshinga Dube’s consistent service to our nation and forthright, outspoken perceptive-persona, will be greatly missed. He was a fearless cadre who always spoke his mind. At all times, we need cadres who are prepared to speak the truth like our late National Hero,” said President Mnangagwa.

“May you forever take pride and comfort from the distinguished role played by our late departed National Hero in liberating our beloved motherland, service in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and within our Party, Zanu-PF, as well as in broader public service.”

He said Col Dube was a repository of knowledge as demonstrated by his contributions during various engagements.

“We will fondly remember him for his jovial as well as frank and honest contributions to both the Zanu-PF Politburo and Central Committee. He was a reservoir of knowledge and a repository of institutional memory, always guiding cadres on the correct line of the revolution. His loyalty, compassion and servant leadership, as a long serving Member of Parliament for Makokoba Constituency, coupled with the integrity he demonstrated during his time at the helm of the Ministry responsible for Veterans of the Liberation Struggle, is worthy of emulation.”

President Mnangagwa hailed the collaboration of the liberation movements during the fight for independence, one of which involved Zipra cadres where Col Dube belonged and the African National Congress’s Umkhonto Wesizwe of South Africa.

“The collaboration of liberation movements, as well as friendly and progressive countries during the colonial era remains an important feature for the unity, solidarity and regional cohesion among Member States. Ours are relations cemented by the precious blood of our forebears,” he said.

“As such, Zimbabwe reaffirms its unequivocal and unshakable stance to continue deepening co-operation with other SADC Member States, for lasting co-existence among the peoples of the region, peace, security, regional integration, stability and sustainable socio-economic development.”

President Mnangagwa said the country’s achievements in attaining political independence coupled with its resilience in the wake of illegal sanctions was testament to the determination of the resolve by Zimbabweans to assert their sovereignty.

“I call upon the media and communications fraternity, together with Civil Society Organisations, to play their part in nation building. Content which propagates hate, disharmony and harms our national institutions is an affront to our collective national aspirations. Let us all ensure the realisation of Vision 2030 through production, productivity as well as positive national efforts, in all sectors of the economy.”

President Mnangagwa said Government was committed to render the necessary assistance to those who would have served in the security sector such as Col Dube as they naturally transition to other socio-economic endeavours as the country stood to gain from their skills, discipline and experience.

“His passing on is a huge blow to our nation, the Defence Forces, the community of veterans of the liberation struggle and our party Zanu-PF, which he loyally served as well as the soccer fraternity, particularly ‘ithimu yezwe lonke’ Highlanders Football Club, where he served as a long time benefactor,” said President Mnangagwa

Born on July 3, 1941 in Fort Usher, Matobo district, Matabeleland South Province, Col Dube, whose Chimurenga name was Cde Embassy, enrolled for primary and secondary education at Mzilikazi Primary School and Solusi Mission.

On completion of secondary education in 1960, he briefly worked as a teacher, prior to his full-time involvement in politics.

This saw him join the country’s protracted liberation struggle for independence as a member of the Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA).

While in Zambia in 1964, the late “Comrade Embassy” was selected for military training in the then Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), specialising in Military Communications and became a notable instructor in that field.

In 1966, he was deployed as a Reconnaissance Officer in the western part of Zimbabwe and participated in various missions, including mobilising and organising the masses in support of the war of liberation.

The late National Hero’s competencies, particularly in the areas of military communications and arms procurement, helped to enhance the military capabilities of the liberation forces.

He rose through the ranks to become a key member in the arms procurement department of ZIPRA and was instrumental in facilitating shipments of arms to support the country’s struggle against the racist settler Rhodesian regime that resulted in his arrest and imprisonment in Botswana for bringing arms of war.

After serving his prison sentence, the late Colonel (Rtd) Dube was released and returned to Zambia, where he was appointed to various command positions and later became a member of the ZIPRA High Command.

He was one of the first liberation fighters to be deployed to the front and operated in Tsholotsho District, Matabeleland North Province and was among those who laid the necessary groundwork for the ‘Wankie Battles’.

This was a joint operation conducted by ZIPRA and Umkhonto WeSizwe cadres, spreading into Bulilima District, Matabeleland South Province.

As a communications specialist who was assigned intricate tasks, the late National Hero worked closely with cadres such as comrades Cain Mathema, Joshua Mpofu and Bhekuzulu Khumalo, amongst others.

They jointly oversaw departments alongside comrades from ANC’s Umkhonto WeSizwe (MK) which included Comrades Walter Mavuso and Jackie Modise.

It was the realisation of the need for specialised training to ideologically friendly countries by the command hierarchy that Col Dube attained a Master of Science Degree in Electro Techniques, at the Moscow Institute of Technology.

He returned to Zambia in 1978 and continued to be part of the ZIPRA High Command in charge of Military Communications.

During his deployment at the war front, he was involved in the heroic 1979 ‘Madliwa Battle’, along the Zambezi River Escarpment near Kariba, which dealt a major blow to the oppressive Rhodesian Army.

At the end of 1979, the late Col Tshinga Dube was deployed as a member of the Ceasefire Commission, assigned to help in the demobilisation and integration of ZANLA, ZIPRA and Rhodesian Forces to form the Zimbabwe National Army.

He was attested into the Zimbabwe National Army in 1980 and commissioned as a Colonel, where he headed the Zimbabwe Signals Corps, until his retirement in 1989.

During his illustrious career in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Cde Dube attended career military courses which included: the Intermediate Staff Course at the Zimbabwe Staff College, Management Staff and Command Course in Canada, as well as the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons Course in the Hague.

He was awarded the Liberation Medal, Independence Medal, Ten Years’ Service Medal; Long and Exemplary Service Medal as well as the Mozambique Campaign Medal.

A versatile senior officer, he served with honour and distinction as Deputy Secretary for Defence in Charge of Research and Development; General Manager of the Zimbabwe Defence Industries (Pvt) Ltd; Chairman of the Organisation of Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (Zimbabwe National Authority); the United Nations Advisory Board to the Secretary General under Butros Butros Gali and Kofi Annan; as well as Director of Communication Systems of Zimbabwe.

Further, he was appointed to serve as Chairman of the Matabeleland Development Foundation; Chairman of the Mafela Trust; Director of the Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation; Deputy Chairman of the Tel-One Board and Chairman of Marange Resources. He also served on the NRZ Board.

Cde Dube is survived by wife, Nomathemba and several children.

The burial was attended by the two Vice Presidents, Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, Government Ministers, Chief Justice Luke Malaba, Speaker of Parliament, Advocate Jacob Mudenda, Service Chiefs, diplomats accredited to Zimbabwe among others.