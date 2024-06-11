Ashley Phiri, [email protected]

UNITED African National Council (UANC) president, Dr Gwinyai Muzorewa, believes that Zimbabwe needs spiritual healing and has urged the urgent engagement of spirit mediums and church leaders.

Addressing the media in Bulawayo recently, Dr Muzorewa, who is also a theological professor, highlighted that the country is facing challenges because freedom fighters who liberated the country did not consult spirit mediums who guided them through the struggle.

“Our nation needs spiritual healing, and therefore, we need to address some spiritual issues that have been swept under the rug. The Masvikiro, who led and guided us during the liberation struggle are waiting for us to come back and give an account of the victory,” he said.

“There can be no real peace or unity if the nation has not performed the necessary spiritual protocols. The UANC will ask the nation to seriously consider and even act on the matter of spiritual national healing, which is a necessary step towards real peace and unity.”

Dr Muzorewa further encouraged chiefs to guide citizens on spiritual issues and engage with the Government on traditional and cultural matters.

“Our country is spiritual and so, we must observe certain spiritual requirements. We ask our chiefs to give guidance to the Government when it comes to matters of culture. By the way, the spiritual healing we are alluding to would be presided over by respective Masvikiros who are in their respective districts and communities.

Chiefs must know and identify them.

“Chiefs should not be afraid to approach the Government and proffer solutions for traditional and cultural issues as they are the custodians of Zimbabwean culture.”

He urged the church to offer its support for acts of thanksgiving for the victory over the colonial powers, as well as to take a leading role in both spiritual and physical national healing and reconciliation.

“The church must support any acts of thanksgiving to Musiki (God) for the victory over colonial powers. Since the church believes in Jesus, the liberator par excellence, the institution collectively should take a lead in both spiritual and physical national healing and reconciliation.

“President Mnangagwa takes the church seriously as the main agent of peace, morality and humanity,” he said.