Zimbabwe Netball Association Bulawayo AGM postponed

Innocent Kurira ,Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Netball Association (Zina) Bulawayo province has postponed its annual general meeting which was meant to be held on Sunday at Raylton Sports Club.

The AGM was meant to be an elective congress which would have seen the ushering in of a new executive.

Joseph Nkomazana, who has been acting chairperson said they will announce the new date for the meeting soon.

“We are still sorting out the issue of nominations which we hope to settle soon. Once that is done we will have our meeting,” said Nkomazana.

Besides the election, the meeting will follow the usual agenda of introductions of all members present, reading of the chairman’s report, audited financial report, and speeches from Nash, Nash, and the ministry of sports.