Zimbabwe Netball Association Bulawayo province to hold Africa Day festivities

THE Zimbabwe Netball Association (Zina) Bulawayo province is planning to hold Africa Day festivities as part of efforts to ease into the resumption of the game.

Teams have been playing friendly matches in preparation for the return of competitive netball and provincial chairperson Joseph Nkomazana said resumption of games had been delayed by the lack of sponsorship for the leagues.

“We are planning to stage opening games when sponsorship that can assist us with logistics and prizes is found. So far, the 25th of this month is the date we are planning to stage some games,” said Nkomazana.

The province is still inviting clubs that want to play in the Division Two league to register with the association. The Division Two league is for players that can’t break into the Division One and Super League.

Meanwhile, the provincial association held an induction meeting with the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) last week to foster ties between the association and the country’s supreme sports governing body.