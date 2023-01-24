Zimbabwe Netball Association Bulawayo to hold elections

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

RAYLTON Sports Club will be the venue for Zimbabwe Netball Association Bulawayo province elective annual general meeting set for this coming Saturday.

Positions to be filled will include the chairman and his deputy, the secretary and his deputy, treasurer, and three committee members.

Joseph Nkomazana, who has been chairman in an acting capacity said he will not be in the running for the post.

“According to the constitution, the chairperson should be a lady which rules me out. I had only been in an acting capacity because the national association wanted to stabilise the ship up until a time when the province is ready to hold elections.

“The nomination process is ongoing and people can submit names of those they would want to lead them,” said Nkomazana.

Besides the election, the meeting will follow the usual agenda of introductions of all members present, reading of the chairman’s report, audited financial report, and speeches from Nash, Nash, and the ministry of sports. [email protected]