Zimbabwe Netball Association suspends Bulawayo secretary

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe Netball Association Bulawayo province has suspended its secretary- general Livonia Bhebhe over the Africa Day netball tournament held at Sobukhazi High School that saw teams flouting Covid-19 health guidelines.

Provincial chairman Joseph Nkomazana said Bhebhe had brought the name of the association into disrepute by failing to enforce the law.

“Zina Bulawayo province notes with great concern the way you have been found on the wrong side of the law when you are supposed to be the one enforcing it. You have put our association in the wrong spotlight and therefore bringing our name into disrepute. This leaves our executive with no option, but to suspend you with immediate effect,” wrote Nkomazana.

The letter does not state how long the suspension is.