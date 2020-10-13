Zimbabwe Netball Association (Zina) Bulawayo to hold refresher course in preparation for resumption of league

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Netball Association (Zina) Bulawayo Province is set to hold a refresher course for club representatives at the end of the month and Raylton Sports Club to prepare for the return of the game post lockdown.

Netball is among sports classified as high risk by the Sports and Recreation Commission and has not been given permission to resume activities.

“We are inviting all netball teams across the divide to send two representatives of their choice for one of many refresher courses we are lining up. This refresher course is aimed at helping rebuild the netball zeal as well as to share information on what needs to be done for compliance in order for the game to resume,” said Loviniah Bhebhe the association secretary general.

Zina had already put in place plans to introduce a Division Two league that will feature teams from around Bulawayo before sporting activities were suspended in March after the lockdown was imposed.

The Division Two league is meant to accommodate and nurture players that canâ€™t make it into Division One and Super League teams.

Despite plans for the new league being put on hold, the association is confident it can still be introduced when the go ahead is given for netball to resume.

– @innocentskizoe