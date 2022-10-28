Zimbabwe netball partners with Ree Sports and Events Management

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE netball yesterday announced their partnership with local company, Ree Sports and Events Management as their official sponsor for the Diamond Cup Challenge which will be held in South Africa next month.

The sponsorship deal was announced during the team’s ‘The Road to Cape Town’ launch in Harare.

The company’s representative at the launch, Stephen Maphosa said they have fully funded the team and are looking forward to working with them (Gems) more.

The Gems have begun camp ahead of the high profile invitational cup which is scheduled for November 22-26. Scotland, Malawi, Zimbabwe and South Africa are expected to feature in the tournament. However, the hosts South Africa will field two sides, the Proteas and the President’s XI team.

The event was a road map for the Gems’ preparation for next year’s World Cup which Zimbabwe will be a part of after successfully booking their second consecutive appearance in the global showpiece. They finished third at the Africa Netball World Cup Qualifiers in Pretoria, South Africa at the end of August.

The Gems team in camp for the Diamond Cup is as follows:

Tadaishe Zimusi, Rudo Simbi, Tafadzwa Matura, Nicole Muzanenamo, Elizabeth Mushore, Ursula Ndlovu, Sharleen Makusha, Nobukhosi Ndlovu, Sharon Bwanali, Sthabile Manyukire, Lynnte Tanhira, Kudakwashe Machongwe, Beula Hlungwane, Thandekile Mahlangu, Thandazile Ndlovu, Felistus Kwangwa (captain).

Technical Team

Head coach- Ropafadzo Mutsauki

Assistant Coach-Wisdom Shinya

Team Manager-Agnes Chirodza

Statistician- Simbarashe Mlambo

Physiotherapist-Kwava Nyembesi

Team Doctor-Patience Maramba