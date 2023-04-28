Zimbabwe network connectivity top 4 in Africa

Nqobile Bhebhe in Victoria Falls

ZIMBABWE ranks among top four African countries with a near perfect internet connectivity and up to standard community network facilities, Internet Society senior policy advisor Africa, Mr Verengai Mabika has said.

On Friday, Internet Society signed memorandum of understanding with Smart Africa on the sidelines of Transform Africa Summit here in Victoria Falls.

The MoU between Smart Africa and Internet Society and Smart Africa will engage in activities, such as community Networks which seeks to collaborate on funding and building Internet infrastructure to connect rural communities.

It also dwells on measuring Internet Resilience and Reliability and sharing experiences on intervention programmes based on results of the IRR Index within member States .