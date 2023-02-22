Zimbabwe off to perfect start

Zimbabwe female basketball team pose for a photo before their game against Zambia at Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo yesterday.

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe women’s basketball side got their Afro-basket qualifiers campaign off to a perfect start following a 69-57 victory over Zambia at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Hall 4 last night.

Zimbabwe started the game positively and were leading 17-11 at the end of the first quarter.

They would maintain the lead into halftime break which they got into leading 38-27.

After the third quarter the score was reading 53-40 in favour of Zimbabwe.

The first game of the competition had seen Mozambique put in a good shift that saw them come out with a 74- 52 victory over Angola.

There was a delay in the day’s action start as there was a malfunction with the shot clock, the situation was later rectified.

In today’s action Mozambique will face Zambia in an encounter scheduled for 2pm. Zimbabwe will take on Angola soon after with men’s action between Mozambique and Zambia wrapping up proceedings.

The women’s Afro-basket quadrennial finals will be played from July 28 and August 6 in Kigali, Rwanda. South Africa and Malawi pulled out of the tournament.

Zimbabwe squad for qualifiers

Zim Women: Sharon Chamunorwa (Bunnies), Mary Chawayipira (Dolphins), Yolanda Matayataya (Lakers), Ellen Chokoto, Nyasha Katsatse, Happines Maroto (Vixens), Francisca Sekete, Tadiwa Mabika, Kelly Mhembere (UZ Sparks), Thelma Goredema (Harare City Hornets), Fadzai Munongo (JBC), Lopez Viki (Dolphins)

Reserve: Nomsa Dzobo (Unilil Archangels)