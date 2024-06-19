Zimbabwe official for ICC T20 World Cup
ZIMBABWEAN cricket match official, Langton Rusere will officiate in three International Cricket Council Men’s T20 World Cup matches in the West Indies.
His tour of duty starts on June 19 when he will be the fourth official in the Super 8 opening match pitting the US against South Africa. The match will be played in Antigua.
In the match between India and Bangladesh in the same island on June 22, he will be the TV umpire and rounds up his Super 8 involvement with a tie between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at St Vincent, in which Richie Richardson will be the match referee with on-field umpires being Rusere and Nitin Menon.
Meanwhile, Chris Gaffaney and Richard Kettleborough will be the on-field umpires for the USA’s historic first-ever knock-out match at an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which takes place against South Africa on June 19.
The co-hosts qualified in second place from Group A, in part thanks to a magnificent Super Over victory against Pakistan and will now take on the Proteas as well as England and fellow co-hosts West Indies in Group Two of the Super 8s.
Joel Wilson will be the TV Umpire for US against South Africa while he will also stand as on-field umpire alongside Gaffaney when the American team take on England in Barbados on June 23. Allahudien Paleker, who is making his senior men’s tournament debut in this competition, will act as the fourth umpire.
The same day will see Kettleborough return to the middle for the seismic Group One clash between Australia and India alongside compatriot Richard Illingworth.
Illingworth and Michael Gough will oversee Australia’s Super 8s opener against Bangladesh while Nitin Menon and Ahsan Raza are the on-field umpires for England’s meeting with the West Indies.
Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, making history in this competition as the first Bangladeshi official at an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, is the TV Umpire for that one and will act as on-field umpire alongside Chris Brown for England’s second Group Two game against South Africa.
Of the match referees, Jeff Crowe – who has overseen more T20Is than anyone else – will be in the chair fo England’s clashes with the West Indies and South Africa as well as Australia against India.
Super 8s — Match Official appointments
June 19: USA v South Africa (Antigua)
Referee: Ranjan Madugalle
On-field Umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Richard Kettleborough
TV Umpire: Joel Wilson
Fourth Umpire: Langton Rusere
June 19: England v West Indies (St Lucia)
Referee: Jeff Crowe
On-field Umpires: Nitin Menon and Ahsan Raza
TV Umpire: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid
Fourth Umpire: Chris Brown
June 20: Afghanistan v India (Barbados)
Referee: David Boon
On-field Umpires: Rodney Tucker and Paul Reiffel
TV Umpire: Allahudien Paleker
Fourth Umpire: Alex Wharf
June 20: Australia v Bangladesh (Antigua)
Referee: Richie Richardson
On-field Umpires: Richard Illingworth and Michael Gough
TV Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Fourth Umpire: Adrian Holstock
June 21: England v South Africa (St Lucia)
Referee: Jeff Crowe
On-field Umpires: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and Chris Brown
TV Umpire: Joel Wilson
Fourth Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
June 21: USA v West Indies (Barbados)
Referee: David Boon
On-field Umpires: Paul Reiffel and Allahuddien Paleker
TV Umpire: Rodney Tucker
Fourth Umpire: Alex Wharf
June 22: India v Bangladesh (Antigua)
Referee: Ranjan Madugalle
On-field Umpires: Michael Gough and Adrian Holdstock
TV Umpire: Langton Rusere
Fourth Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
June 22: Afghanistan v Australia (St Vincent)
Referee: Richie Richardson
On-field Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena and Ahsan Raza
TV Umpire: Richard Illingworth
Fourth Umpire: Nitin Menon
June 23: USA v England (Barbados)
Referee: David Boon
On-field Umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Joel Wilson
TV Umpire: Paul Reiffel
Fourth Umpire: Allahudien Paleker
June 23: West Indies v South Africa (Antigua)
Referee: Ranjan Madugalle
On-field Umpires: Rodney Tucker and Alex Wharf
TV Umpire: Chris Brown
Fourth Umpire: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid
June 24: Australia v India (St Lucia)
Referee: Jeff Crowe
On-field Umpires: Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth
TV Umpire: Michael Gough
Fourth Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
June 24: Afghanistan v Bangladesh (St Vincent)
Referee: Richie Richardson
On-field Umpires: Langton Rusere and Nitin Menon
TV Umpire: Adrian Holdstock
Fourth Umpire: Ahsan Raza
—Sports Reporter/ICC
