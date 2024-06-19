Zimbabwe official for ICC T20 World Cup

ZIMBABWEAN cricket match official, Langton Rusere will officiate in three International Cricket Council Men’s T20 World Cup matches in the West Indies.

His tour of duty starts on June 19 when he will be the fourth official in the Super 8 opening match pitting the US against South Africa. The match will be played in Antigua.

In the match between India and Bangladesh in the same island on June 22, he will be the TV umpire and rounds up his Super 8 involvement with a tie between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at St Vincent, in which Richie Richardson will be the match referee with on-field umpires being Rusere and Nitin Menon.

Meanwhile, Chris Gaffaney and Richard Kettleborough will be the on-field umpires for the USA’s historic first-ever knock-out match at an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which takes place against South Africa on June 19.

The co-hosts qualified in second place from Group A, in part thanks to a magnificent Super Over victory against Pakistan and will now take on the Proteas as well as England and fellow co-hosts West Indies in Group Two of the Super 8s.

Joel Wilson will be the TV Umpire for US against South Africa while he will also stand as on-field umpire alongside Gaffaney when the American team take on England in Barbados on June 23. Allahudien Paleker, who is making his senior men’s tournament debut in this competition, will act as the fourth umpire.

The same day will see Kettleborough return to the middle for the seismic Group One clash between Australia and India alongside compatriot Richard Illingworth.

Illingworth and Michael Gough will oversee Australia’s Super 8s opener against Bangladesh while Nitin Menon and Ahsan Raza are the on-field umpires for England’s meeting with the West Indies.

Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, making history in this competition as the first Bangladeshi official at an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, is the TV Umpire for that one and will act as on-field umpire alongside Chris Brown for England’s second Group Two game against South Africa.

Of the match referees, Jeff Crowe – who has overseen more T20Is than anyone else – will be in the chair fo England’s clashes with the West Indies and South Africa as well as Australia against India.

Super 8s — Match Official appointments

June 19: USA v South Africa (Antigua)

Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

On-field Umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Richard Kettleborough

TV Umpire: Joel Wilson

Fourth Umpire: Langton Rusere

June 19: England v West Indies (St Lucia)

Referee: Jeff Crowe

On-field Umpires: Nitin Menon and Ahsan Raza

TV Umpire: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid

Fourth Umpire: Chris Brown

June 20: Afghanistan v India (Barbados)

Referee: David Boon

On-field Umpires: Rodney Tucker and Paul Reiffel

TV Umpire: Allahudien Paleker

Fourth Umpire: Alex Wharf

June 20: Australia v Bangladesh (Antigua)

Referee: Richie Richardson

On-field Umpires: Richard Illingworth and Michael Gough

TV Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena

Fourth Umpire: Adrian Holstock

June 21: England v South Africa (St Lucia)

Referee: Jeff Crowe

On-field Umpires: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and Chris Brown

TV Umpire: Joel Wilson

Fourth Umpire: Chris Gaffaney

June 21: USA v West Indies (Barbados)

Referee: David Boon

On-field Umpires: Paul Reiffel and Allahuddien Paleker

TV Umpire: Rodney Tucker

Fourth Umpire: Alex Wharf

June 22: India v Bangladesh (Antigua)

Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

On-field Umpires: Michael Gough and Adrian Holdstock

TV Umpire: Langton Rusere

Fourth Umpire: Richard Kettleborough

June 22: Afghanistan v Australia (St Vincent)

Referee: Richie Richardson

On-field Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena and Ahsan Raza

TV Umpire: Richard Illingworth

Fourth Umpire: Nitin Menon

June 23: USA v England (Barbados)

Referee: David Boon

On-field Umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Joel Wilson

TV Umpire: Paul Reiffel

Fourth Umpire: Allahudien Paleker

June 23: West Indies v South Africa (Antigua)

Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

On-field Umpires: Rodney Tucker and Alex Wharf

TV Umpire: Chris Brown

Fourth Umpire: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid

June 24: Australia v India (St Lucia)

Referee: Jeff Crowe

On-field Umpires: Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth

TV Umpire: Michael Gough

Fourth Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena

June 24: Afghanistan v Bangladesh (St Vincent)

Referee: Richie Richardson

On-field Umpires: Langton Rusere and Nitin Menon

TV Umpire: Adrian Holdstock

Fourth Umpire: Ahsan Raza

—Sports Reporter/ICC