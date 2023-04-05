Zimbabwe on alert for deadly Marburg virus

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Reporter

THE Government is on high alert for the deadly Marburg Virus Disease which continues to spread across the African continent and has strengthened surveillance systems to track the possible movement of the disease at all points of entry.

Marburg (MVD) is clinically similar to the Ebola virus as they are caused by the same family of viruses and also cause severe haemorrhagic fever- that causes bleeding from the body’s orifices- in humans.

The virus is associated with high case fatality and was first detected in Equatorial Guinea last year with Tanzania declaring an outbreak of the disease last month.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health and Child Care permanent secretary Dr Jasper Chimedza said his office has activated preparedness and response teams to be on the watch.

“The Ministry of Health and Child Care is alerting the public about Marbug Virus Disease (MVD) outbreak affecting Equatorial Guinea and most recently Tanzania. Equatorial Guinea declared MVD outbreak on 13 February 2023 which resulted in 20 probable cases and nine confirmed cases being reported by 22 March 2023. Seven reported deaths were from the nine confirmed cases while all the 20 probable cases have died,” said Dr Chimedza.

“In view of this regional outbreak, the MoHCC has taken steps to strengthen surveillance, particularly at the points of entry and activated preparedness and response teams. If anyone presents with haemorrhagic symptoms and high fever having a travel history to or through countries reporting MVD, they should immediately report to the nearest health facility or call the Ministry’s Public Health Emergency Operations Centre toll-free number 2019 for assistance.”

He said it is difficult to tell MVD from other infectious diseases such as malaria, typhoid and fever.

“It is difficult to clinically distinguish MVD from other infectious diseases such as malaria, typhoid fever, shigellosis, meningitis and other viral haemorrhagic fevers. A high index of suspicion in someone bleeding from the body orifices (haemorrhage) and travel history in MVD outbreak region is therefore required.”

“The virus is transmitted to humans through fruit bats, which are the natural hosts. Spread among humans is through human-to-human transmission via direct contact with blood, secretions, organs, or other bodily fluids of infected persons and with surfaces and materials contaminated with these fluids,” added Dr Chimedza.

