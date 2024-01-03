Zimbabwe on anthrax alert: Government moves swiftly to save national herd

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE is on alert for the outbreak of anthrax as 31 anthrax hotspots districts have been identified and the Government has moved swiftly to vaccinate livestock to prevent deaths, a senior veterinary department has said.

Anthrax usually affects livestock like cattle, sheep, and goats as well as wild herbivores.

Humans can be infected if they are exposed to animals or contaminated animal products.

When anthrax spores are ingested from contaminated animal products, inhaled, or enter the body through skin abrasions or cuts, they can germinate, multiply, and produce toxins.

Acting Chief Director of the Department of Veterinary Service, Dr Pious Makaya said “We have reports that 36 cattle have died due to anthrax from Chipinge, Hurugwe, Gokwe North and Gokwe South.”

To contain the outbreak, the country has 436 000 doses of vaccines.

“From the 436 000 doses we received from Botswana, we are already vaccinating and in Gokwe South we have already vaccinated more than 57 000 to make sure anthrax is under control and we will continue vaccinating on other hotspots.”

More to follow —