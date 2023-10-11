Zimbabwe on high alert for deadly Avian Flu

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

POULTRY farmers have been urged to be on high alert for the deadly avian flu after neighbouring South Africa reported two different strains of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N8 and H7N6 in seven of its nine provinces.

As part of mitigatory measures, farmers have been told to limit the movement of people, feed and farm equipment from other poultry enterprises and not to feed wild birds coming to their homestead or farm.

“Cabinet received a report on the highly pathogenic avian influenza in South Africa, and implications for Zimbabwe, as presented by the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr Anxious Masuka. The nation is being informed that South Africa is currently experiencing outbreaks of two different strains of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N8 and H7N6 in seven of its nine provinces,” said the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jefan Muswere while presenting the post-cabinet report on Tuesday.