NEW: Zimbabwe opens its borders

The Chronicle

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter 

Zimbabwe has lifted border restrictions and is now open to vaccinated travellers, more than a year after the country closed its borders due to Covid-19.

In a notice in the Government Gazette, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage said only vaccinated travellers will be allowed to enter and exit Zimbabwe using the road.

The notice 421 of 2022 reads:

“The Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage hereby notifies every police officer, customs officer, and immigration officer that the entry and exit of persons into or out of Zimbabwe at all ports of entry and exit is permitted subject to the provisions of Statutory Instrument 18 of 2022, on Public Health (Covid-19 Prevention, Containment, and Treatment) (Amendment order, 2022 (No 40),” read the notice.”

