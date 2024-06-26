Zimbabwe Parks Authority ramps up anti-poaching efforts, recovers hundreds of ivory pieces

A ZimParks employee stands next to an ivory stockpile in this file photo

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

HARARE, Zimbabwe – The Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) has made significant progress in curbing poaching, recovering 696 pieces of ivory and making over 4,000 arrests since 2019.

According to Zimparks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo, the authority has also recovered 668 rounds of ammunition and shot dead 22 poachers, 18 of whom were local, leading to the recovery of 94 rifles. The highest number of rifles recovered was in 2020, with 23 confiscated.

During the same period, the agency recorded 111 armed incursions into protected areas, with the highest number, 56 cases, occurring in 2019. However, the situation has improved, with only 8 rifles and 10 rounds of ammunition recovered so far in 2024.

“We continue to encourage people not to be found within protected areas while armed,” said Farawo. “We will continue working closely with other government departments like the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the judiciary as we seek to end poaching.”

Zimparks has recorded notable success, particularly in the Hwange-Matetsi block in northwest Matabeleland, where no cases of high-cost elephant poaching have been reported since 2021. The authority is collaborating with conservation partners to achieve its goal of zero poaching.

“We have recorded significant success since 2021 and have not recorded any cases of poaching of the high-cost elephants in Hwange-Matetsi block in the North-West Matabeleland,” Farawo said. “We are working closely with other conservation partners to ensure we achieve our goal of zero poaching.”

The intensified anti-poaching measures implemented by Zimparks are crucial in protecting Zimbabwe’s valuable wildlife resources and preserving the country’s natural heritage for future generations.