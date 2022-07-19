Zimbabwe participates at regional nature conservation congress

Deputy Minister Rwodzi shares a lighter moment with the former Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Mr H Dasalegn, patron of the Protected Areas Congress and a member of Africa Wildlife Fund's global board of trustees.

Business Reporter

ENVIRONMENT, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Deputy Minister, Barbara Rwodzi, is leading the Zimbabwean delegation at this on-going International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Africa Protected Areas Congress (APAC) 2022, which is currently underway in the Rwandan capital, Kigali.

This is the first ever continent wide gathering of African leaders, citizens and interest groups to discuss the role of protected areas in conserving nature, safeguarding Africa’s iconic wildlife, delivering vital life-supporting ecosystem services and promoting sustainable development while conserving Africa’s cultural heritage and traditions.

The event runs from 18 to 23 July 2022.

The overarching objective of the IUCN (APAC) is to position Africa’s protected and conserved areas within the broader goals of economic development and community well-being and to increase the understanding of the vital role parks play in conserving biodiversity and delivering the ecosystem that underpin human welfare and livelihoods.

“Deputy Minister Rwodzi had a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Wildlife and Tourism of Kenya, C.L. Balala on the sidelines of the APAC conference.

“The two ministers agreed to have a ministers only meeting for Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana, South Africa, Namibia, Malawi and Tanzania on the 10th of September 2022, to discuss and agree on issues of wildlife management before CITES,” said the ministry in a brief update today.

“The IFAW vice president Mr J. Mandima who was also in attendance indicated that he will work to ensure that the meeting takes place.”