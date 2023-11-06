Zimbabwe participates in World Travel Market in London- world’s foremost tourism event

Senior Business Writer

TOURISM and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi is leading a Zimbabwean delegation to the 43rd edition of the world’s most influential travel and tourism event- World Travel Market in London.

The three day global event runs from 6-8 November. The travel show brings together the tourism sector to discuss business and innovation. A new report released to coincide with the exhibition states that major destinations and source markets across Africa are expected to end 2023 ahead of pre-pandemic values in terms of value, with domestic tourism.

The WTM Global Travel Report, in association with Tourism Economics, is published to mark the opening of this year’s WTM London, the world’s most influential travel and tourism event. For 2023, the report predicts that African international inbound leisure will be down in volumes but up in value compared with 2019.

This year an estimated 43 million people will visit the continent, a 13 percent drop on the 49 million guests welcomed in 2019. However, despite the drop in volumes, the value of these trips is 103 percent ahead of what 2019’s business was worth. Juliette Losardo, Exhibition Director, World Travel Market London, said: “Africa has so much to offer domestic and inbound visitors and its importance as a source market for outbound visitors to other destinations is growing all the time.

“WTM London has always supported the region’s tourism industry, and we’re determined to step up our efforts across the board and to reinforce our message that tourism can be a global force for good, and nowhere is this truer than for Africa.”