Zimbabwe Pavilion at Expo Dubai 2020 attracts thousands

Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Pavilion is attracting thousands of visitors at the on-going Expo Dubai2020 where diverse local products and services are being exhibited as part of efforts to expand the country’s export market and lure investment into the economy.

Developing an export-led economy is crucial under the National Development Strategy (NDS1:2021-2025), the five-year Government blue-print that builds towards realising an upper middle-income vision by 2030.

As the country drives to rejuvenate its productive sectors with a bias on domestic value addition and beneficiation, economic experts have stressed the need to secure new markets and diversifying product range to ensure the country competes on a global scale.

This has seen Zimbabwe increasing its participation at major investment and trading platforms across the globe while intensifying the international engagement and re-engagement programme, which is anchored on economic diplomacy.

On Tuesday, Cabinet received an update on Expo Dubai2020 from Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Dr Frederick Shava, which indicated that the country was making significant strides in terms of attracting exhibitor interest.

Briefing journalists after the Cabinet meeting, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, said the agriculture sector was leading in terms of enquiries.

“The Zimbabwe Pavilion received a total of 55 500 visitors in the month of October and this is attributed to its strategic location, which is close to the United Arab Emirates Pavilion,” she said.

“The custom-made Zimbabwe Pavilion passport stamp is also a major draw card. The nation is advised that the agriculture sector has been receiving the second highest inquiries as most companies are keen to invest in agriculture in Zimbabwe due to the emphasis on organic and natural produce.”

With the calendar of events lined up to 31 March 2022, Cabinet has encouraged the private sector to work closely with the foreign affairs portfolio and participate more at this fair and position themselves for global exports.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the creative construction of the Zimbabwe Pavilion was inspired by the Great Zimbabwe monument.

“Its stonework and conical towers were completed on time, allowing it to open to the public on the official opening day on 30 September 2021,” she said.

“The exhibition is punctuated by objects, which include traditional musical instruments, the big five beaded animals, picture gallery, sculptures, traditional objects, jewellery, seed display and digital content screening of various economic sectors and opportunities.”