Zimbabwe players in EPL on Boxing Day

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN midfielder Marvelous Nakamba failed to make it to Aston Villa’s Boxing Day squad that lost 3-1 at home to Liverpool when the English Premier League resumed games after the World Cup.

The 28-year-old former Bantu Rovers player, who is yet to make an appearance in the English Premiership this season, has warmed the bench in eight out of the 16 Aston Villa games.

Nakamba had minimal involvement during Aston Villa’s three friendly matches during the World Cup break. He played about an hour before being pulled out in a friendly game that Aston Villa lost 3-1 to Cardiff City. In the United Arab Emirates (UAE) tour, Nakamba played about 20 minutes in two matches coming in as a substitute in the 2-2 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion, as well as 1-0 win against Chelsea.

Nakamba’s absence from Aston Villa’s match day squad could see him making a January move, with earlier reports suggesting that the Zimbabwean whose contract expires in June 2024 had attracted interests from Nottingham Forest and Fulham.

While Nakamba was not involved on Boxing Day, 31-year-old Zimbabwean right back Tendayi Darikwa came in the 75th minute for Namibian defender Ryan Nyambe as his Wigan Athletic side went down 4-1 to Middlesbrough in a English Championship encounter.

Darikwa has made 20 appearances for the second from bottom Latics, starting 18 and coming from the bench twice this season.

The roving Zimbabwean wingback will hope to help his team stir away from relegation as they are three points away from safety with 24 points from 24 games.

Attacking midfielder Admiral Muskwe made his sixth League One appearance for Fleetwood City, coming in the 77th minute for Callum Morton in the 2-1 home defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

Fleetwood City are on position 16 with 26 points 22 games.

Zimbabwean left back Jordan Zemura was expected to be in action last night in Bournemouth’s clash with Chelsea.

Meanwhile, in Saudi Arabia, former Warriors captain Knowledge Musona played his ninth game of the season on Boxing Day as his ninth-placed Al Tai lost 2-1 away at Al Feiha who are in position 13. Musona’s Al Tai is on position nine with 15 points. — @ZililoR.