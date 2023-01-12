Zimbabwe Pool Association 2023 calendar released

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Pool Association (ZIPA) have released the 2023 national calendar of events which runs from January 28 to December 16.

A total of 22 events will take place during the course of the year with the first tournament being Provinces Masters and Seniors meet that will see members who are aged between 40 and 49 (seniors) and those aged 50 and above excluding professional players, doing battle at various provisional venues in the country.

This will be followed by a National Champions League contest set for February 25 that will feature provincial club champions’ top three finishers in professional leagues.

The ZIPA Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on March 4 at a venue yet to be announced. It was revealed that professional leagues’ campaigns are scheduled to kick off on March 25 and in the month of April there will be an Umpires Refresher Course and the ZIPA Independence Cup tournament.

The second edition of the National Masters and seniors tournament will be held on May 27. The Carling Black Label Regional Qualifiers will be held in June together with a Youth Games contest that will feature Under-23 players with participants being drawn from every breath and length of the country.

The national Carling Black Label finals will be held in July together with the ZIPA Under-23 tournament. On September 30, there will be a ZIPA singles contest that will be staged at a venue yet to be announced. That will be followed by an AAPA Championship Games set for that will be held at the end of October.

Professional Leagues are expected to conclude the weekend of 25 November 25 to 26 amid revelations that the ZIPA shutdown tournament will be held on 16 December.

Meanwhile, a Bulawayo Central Business District Pool League Super 8 tournament is going to be held on Saturday at Golden Pillars, better known as KwaDziko.

Central Business District Pool League chairman Aburekwi Mazikita said Expendables, Central, Donnington, Nokkies, Ekasi, Mas Restoration, Waverley and Delta are the eight club that will take part at a tournament that will have US$150 for the winner, US$100 as the second prize and US$50 being what the second runners up will get. The team that will finish fourth will go home with US$30. – @FungaiMuderere