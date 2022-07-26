Zimbabwe population increases by two million

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) has revealed that the country’s population has increased by two million – from 13 million to 15 million – over the past decade.

Zimstat on Tuesday released the preliminary results of the 2022 Population and Housing Census.

The country conducted the 2022 Population and Housing Census in April and preliminary results have been released in record time following the adoption of new technologies.

Releasing the results within three months is a total shift from the past as the 2012 Population census was released after two years.

According to the 2022 Population and Housing Census preliminary results, the country’s population had increased by 1,5 percent from 1,1 percent that was recorded in 2012.

More details to follow…