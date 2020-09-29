Zimbabwe Premier League cricket to kick off this weekend

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Premier League (ZPL) cricket kicks off on Sunday and will give Chevron players gametime as they prepare for their tour of Pakistan next month.

The Chevrons are in camp preparing for the three one-day international (ODI) matches and as many Twenty-20 international (T20I) games.

The ODI series is part of the inaugural ICC Cricket World Cup Super League and will be held on October 30 and November 1 and 3.

The T20 matches are scheduled for November 7, 8 and 10.

The inaugural ZPL will see the country’s nine top clubs, Amakhosi, Queens Sports Club, Midwest, Takashinga, Great Zimbabwe, Kings, Rainbow, Gladiators and Eastern competing in a tournament whose winners will walk away with US$10 000.

“The games are on this weekend and this is good for our cricket. What I know is that the start is meant to give national team players a run so that they’re match fit when they travel to Pakistan,” said Tuskers administrator Nicholas Singo.

Bulawayo teams Amakhosi, who are housed at Emakhandeni Cricket Club, and Queens Sports Club clash in a local derby at Queens Sport Club.

Fixtures

Sunday: Midwest vs Takashinga (Kwekwe Sports Club), Great Zimbabwe vs Harare Kings (Masvingo Sports Club), Rainbow vs Gladiators (Harare Sports Club), Queens vs Amakhosi (Queens Sports Club), Easterns (Bye)

[email protected]