Zimbabwe prepares to host 44th SADC Summit in 2024

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

PREPARATIONS are already underway for Zimbabwe to host the 44th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit in 2024.

During a post-cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jefan Muswere said the 44th SADC Summit, under Zimbabwe’s chairmanship, will be hosted in August 2024 at the new Parliament Building in Mt Hampden, Harare.

“The nation is being informed that Zimbabwe, as the incoming Chair of the regional organisation, will host the Summit in Harare, at the new Parliament Building in Mt Hampden, in August 2024. Ten Sub-Committees at Senior Officials level, each with a lead Ministry, have been set up to coordinate the thematic areas under their purview.The nation will be kept abreast of developments on the matter,” said Dr Muswere