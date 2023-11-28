Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service to host family week for prisoners

Kudzai Gaveni Online Writer

ZIMBABWE Prisons and Correctional Service will be hosting a family week for all prisons from 4 to 10 December 2023.

In a statement, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) invited relatives and friends of inmates, Churches, Corporate Artists, and individuals to visit inmates across the country.

“Visitors should bring National Identity cards and for more information contact: 0774 030 113” reads the statement