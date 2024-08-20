Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services hosts family week for inmates

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) is conducting a family week for inmates where it is encouraging families of incarcerated prisoners to visit them.

The family week started on Monday August 19 to Sunday August 25.

In a statement on Sunday, ZPCS national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Meya Khanyezi confirmed the start of the family week.

“We’re excited to welcome families to our correctional facilities for a special Family Week starting tomorrow, August 19th, and running until August 25th! To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone, please remember these important guidelines: All adult visitors must produce positive identification documents,” said Asst Comm Khanyezi.

She said a maximum of 10 visitors per inmate will be allowed per day.

Supt Khanyezi said visitors with respiratory illness will be required to wear face masks and no home cooked meals will be accepted.

“Fruits must be washed under running chlorinated water. Visitors showing signs of flu or respiratory symptoms should be given or asked to wear face masks. No cooked food from home will be accepted. However, stations will prepare food for sale at affordable prices under proper hygienic standards. Visitors are not allowed to bring alcohol, beer, or any other drugs. No one is allowed to bring contraband, knives, hacksaw blades, or any other sharp objects,” said Asst Comm Khanyezi

She said visitors will not be allowed to take pictures of prison walls or any infrastructure besides taking pictures themselves at designated areas.

@nqotshili