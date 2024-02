Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) Manicaland Commissioner Chinobva visits Chief Zimunya

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

THE Officer Commanding Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) Manicaland Province, Commissioner Spetosomusa Chinobva alongside her delegation visited Chief Kiben Bvirindi Zimunya.

“In a bid to strengthen community engagement and outreach programmes, the Officer Commanding ZPCS Manicaland Province, Commissioner Spetosomusa Chinobva and her delegation visited Chief Kiben Bvirindi Zimunya, also known as “Chief Zimunya” at his Dora homestead in Mutare,” reads the statement.