  • Today Sun, 27 Apr 2025

Zimbabwe prisons get renamed

Zimbabwe prisons get renamed Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS)

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

TWO prisons in Zimbabwe, Connemara Open Prison and Marondera Female Open Prison have been renamed to correctional institutions.

The Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services in a statement on X said: “In accordance with Sec 28 of the Prisons & Correctional Act (CAP 7:21), members of the public are advised about the renaming of Connemara Open Prison to Connemara Open Correctional Institution and Marondera Female Open Prison to Marondera Female Open Correctional Institution.”

