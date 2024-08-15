Zimbabwe pulls all stops for Sadc Summit

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE is more than ready to host regional Heads of States and their delegations who will attend and witness the 44th SADC Ordinary Summit of Heads of States and Government this weekend in Harare.

The high-level gathering will be hosted at the new Parliament building in Mount Hampden under the theme: “Promoting Innovation to Unlock Opportunities for Sustained Economic Growth and Development towards an Industrialised SADC”.

President Mnangagwa will take over the chairmanship of the 16-member bloc, placing Zimbabwe on the driving seat in terms of influencing the regional development agenda and implementing programmes that impact positively on ordinary people’s livelihoods across the bloc.

Today, as part of the build-up, President Mnangagwa will deliver the 7th SADC Public Lecture at the University of Zimbabwe with all four external panellists having confirmed receiving their official invitations.

Government has already completed major preparatory works with impressive infrastructure upgrades including ensuring guarantees of continuous supply of electricity and water throughout the duration of the event.

Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere, told journalists that yesterday’s Cabinet meeting deliberated and took note of the huge strides achieved in the preparation for the Summit with Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga presenting the comprehensive report.

“The New Parliament is assured of uninterrupted power following the construction of an 11kV dedicated feeder. A 4MVA, 33/11kV transformer was also installed and commissioned.

“The construction of the 2,8 mega litre water reservoir is now complete and together with the 14 boreholes drilled will guarantee sufficient water supplies,” he said.

Minister Muswere said the three main access routes to the venue namely; Harare-Chirundu; Harare-Kanyemba and the New Parliament Roads are complete while Harare-Kanyemba Road, the section between Harare Drive and Eskbank tollgate and Gwebi River Bridge was opened to traffic on August 7. Last week Friday President Mnangagwa officially opened the Boulevard.

Dr Muswere said the construction of the VVIP Lounge at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport was complete and it has been installed with the requisite facilities while the VVIP Pavilion access road was also completed.

He said the remarking of the Airport Road has been completed while the painting of barriers has also been completed with damaged kerb stones being replaced and painted.

“The City of Harare is seized with the installation of traffic lights at intersections and street lighting of the major roads. The local authority has been directed to speed up work and the hoisting of flags on light poles is complete, with most areas along the Airport Road and central business district done,” said Dr Muswere.

“Flag hoisting was achieved on Nemakonde Way and Seke Road. Information and publicity infrastructure has been finalised including the media centre.”

Dr Muswere said the beautification of Harare City is ongoing with work on the Airport Road now complete with palm trees, lawns and flowers being planted along the major access roads.

“A dedicated stable and high-speed internet service being provided by the three internet service providers is available at Parliament and all other official Summit-related venues, inclusive of the country’s international airports,” he said.

“Medical facilities have been set up at Parliament and more clinics will be opened and equipped with ambulances and fire tenders properly positioned to ferry patients.”

Dr Muswere further noted that exhibitors have set up their exhibitions while interpretation equipment has been put in place with the event set to be live streamed on national media and social media platforms.

“The entertainment and excursions sub-committee is ready for the Summit, the National Gallery of Zimbabwe has mounted an exhibition of artefacts from 14 SADC countries that are part of the permanent collection under the title: ‘Innovate SADC: Transformation in Southern Africa through the Arts’,” he said.

The Summit will be attended by Heads of State and Government from the 16 regional member countries and other regional and continental observers.