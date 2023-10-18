Zimbabwe ratifies the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of all Migrant Workers and members of their families

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

THE Government has approved Zimbabwe’s accession to the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of all Migrant Workers and members of their families.

In a post Cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jefan Muswere said the purpose of the law is to address the vulnerability of migrant workers and their families residing in foreign countries.

“The Convention provides migrant workers and their families the following rights, among others: to leave any State including their State of origin; to enter and remain in their State of origin; to hold opinions without interference; to freedom of thought and equal protection from heavy penalties; not to be subjected to torture or to cruel or inhuman treatment; not to be arbitrarily deprived of property; the right to protection and assistance from consular or diplomatic authorities of their State; and the right to equal working conditions with nationals of the State,” said Dr Muswere