Zimbabwe records 1,5m arrivals in Q4…Amid decline in foreign visitors

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE recorded 1,5 million arrivals in the fourth quarter of 2024, with 70 percent of the traffic consisting of returning residents from abroad, highlighting the country’s strong ties with its diaspora.

The number of visitors showed a slight decline compared to the same period in 2023, but the increase in returning residents painted a contrasting picture of growth.

Visitors play a vital role in the country’s economy by helping to boost economic activity, create jobs, generate foreign exchange and attract investment, all of which contribute to overall economic development and improved quality of life.

This is particularly significant for countries like Zimbabwe, where the tourism sector provides substantial employment in hotels, restaurants, transportation, attractions and related industries.

Tourist arrivals bring in foreign currency, which is essential for the economy, enabling the country to import goods and services and build up reserves. Additionally, a thriving tourism sector can attract foreign direct investment (FDI) as businesses see opportunities to expand and invest in the industry.

According to the Zimbabwe National Statistical Agency’s latest migration figures, the country recorded 472 745 visitors from abroad in the period under review, a decrease of about five percent compared to 496 645 visitors during the same period in 2023. While the drop in foreign arrivals is notable, it was overshadowed by the surge in the number of returning residents.

A total of 1 109 320 residents returned from abroad during this period, up from 847 889 in the fourth quarter of 2023, marking an increase of 30,8 percent, the report shows.

An interesting aspect of the arrivals was the mode of travel chosen by visitors. While the number of business arrivals has decreased, foreign visitors showed a strong preference for road transport over air travel.

In the period under review, 368 478 visitors to Zimbabwe chose road transport, accounting for arrivals. This represents an increase from 327 688 road arrivals in the same period, in 2023.

The prominence of road transport as the primary entry point to Zimbabwe is largely due to the country’s strategic location within the Southern African region, with several neighbouring countries using road access to enter Zimbabwe.

The bulk of road arrivals came through Beitbridge, the country’s busiest border post, which accounted for 103 838 arrivals. Other key road entry points included Victoria Falls (54 369) and Chirundu (45 651), further highlighting the vital role these border posts play in Zimbabwe’s regional connectivity.

In contrast, air arrivals saw a marked decrease, with 104 267 visitors flying into the country, representing only 22 percent of total arrivals. This reflects a sharp 38 percent decrease from 168 794 visitors in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Among those who arrived by air, Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport was the busiest port of entry, handling 52 percent of air arrivals, followed by Victoria Falls Airport (34 percent) and Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport (13 percent).

Economic analyst, Mr Gilbert Khuzwayo, explained that the preference for road transport reflects both practical and economic factors.

“Road travel is often more affordable and flexible than air travel, especially for visitors coming from neighbouring countries like South Africa, Zambia and Mozambique. For these visitors, overland travel offers a more convenient and cost-effective means of reaching Zimbabwe. Additionally, the region’s economic dynamics, such as the ease of cross-border trade, may encourage road-based entry for both business and leisure visitors,” he said.

According to ZimStat, visitors in the fourth quarter of 2024 came to Zimbabwe for various reasons, with holidays remaining the most common purpose. Approximately 47,4 percent of visitors during this period came for leisure purposes, slightly down from 49,7 percent in 2023. However, the country saw growth in other categories of arrivals, particularly in-transit visitors.

There was a noticeable increase in in-transit visitors, who numbered 145 483, up 25 percent from 116 204 in the same quarter of 2023. This indicates that Zimbabwe is increasingly being used as a transit point for travellers heading to other destinations in the region or beyond.

On the other hand, business-related arrivals fell significantly. The number of visitors coming for business purposes dropped by 26 percent, from 118 258 in the fourth quarter of 2023 to 87 536 in 2024.

Visitors arriving for shopping purposes also saw a sharp decrease. There were 13 496 shopping visitors in the quarter ending December 2024, down from 21 904 in the same quarter of 2023, representing a decrease of approximately 38 percent.

Holiday tourism, while still accounting for a significant portion of visitors, also experienced a slight decrease of one percent. The number of holidaymakers dropped from 226 851 in the fourth quarter of 2023 to 223 852 in 2024.