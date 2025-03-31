Zimbabwe records 1,5m arrivals in Q4, road users dominate

Senior Business Reporter

A total of 1,5 million arrivals were recorded in the country in the fourth quarter of 2024, a significant 70 percent being returning residents from abroad, illustrating the country’s strong ties with its diaspora.

The number of visitors from abroad showed a slight decline compared to the same period in 2023, but the increase in returning residents offered a contrasting picture of growth.

According to Zimbabwe National Statistical Agency latest migration figures, in the period under review, the number of visitors coming to Zimbabwe who used air for their travel was 104 267 representing 22 percent of all arriving visitors.

The volume of visitors who arrived by air decreased by about 38 percent from 168,794 in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The majority (52 percent) of visitors who used air came through Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport followed by Victoria Falls Airport (34 percent) and Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport (13 percent).

A total of 368 478 arrivals constituting 78 percent of total arrivals used the road as their mode of travel.

In comparison, 327 688 arrivals were recorded at road ports of entry in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The majority of arriving visitors by road came through Beitbridge (103 838) followed by Victoria Falls Road (54 369) and Chirundu had 45 651.